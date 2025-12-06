Bring Bitcoin Mining into Your Office Without Noise, Heat, or Hassle

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a business means constantly weighing risk, reward, and long-term upside — and every now and then, an opportunity comes along that taps directly into that entrepreneurial mindset.

The BlockChance™ Bitcoin Ticket Miner and the BlockChance™ Bitaxe Bitcoin Miner both fall into that category. They aren’t just gadgets, they’re micro-miners designed for business leaders, tech professionals, and forward-thinkers who appreciate low overhead, future-leaning experimentation, and potential “asymmetric upside” — when the possible reward is much greater than the potential risk or downside.

And right now, each model is available for a limited-time price: the Ticket Miner for $59.99 (MSRP: $149.99) and the Bitaxe Miner for $199.99 (MSRP: $299.99) — both with free shipping.

Whether you’re a founder who likes tinkering with new tools, an IT leader who is curious about Bitcoin infrastructure, or a numbers-driven operator who sees value in optionality, these compact solo-mining devices offer a fascinating way to participate in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Two different paths into solo mining

BlockChance Bitcoin Ticket Miner:

Think of this one as a low-power, always-on “Bitcoin lottery ticket generator.” The Ticket Miner uses probability-based solo mining, pushing 1,000 KH/s — roughly 18× more hashing power than typical ticket miners. Each day, it submits thousands of “tickets” for a shot at capturing a full block reward.

It’s not designed to mine daily payouts. It’s designed for the thrill of asymmetry — small energy draw, very remote odds, very high upside. A startup founder would call it “optionality.” A quant would call it “tail-risk exposure.” A business owner might simply call it “interesting.”

With a built-in 2.8″ touchscreen, Wi-Fi/BLE connectivity, lifetime firmware updates, and whisper-quiet operation, it’s a simple and fun desk addition for anyone who understands the appeal of “one lucky block.”

BlockChance Bitaxe Bitcoin Miner:

If you want actual real-world hashing performance without the noise and power draw of an industrial rig, the Bitaxe is the business-friendly sweet spot.

Using the same BM1370 ASIC chip found in full-size commercial miners, the Bitaxe pushes ~1.2 TH/s while using only ~18 watts — less than many phone chargers. This is solo mining with real TH/s power, minus the warehouse.

It’s quiet, cool, and runs on Wi-Fi using an ESP32-S3 controller — no PC required. It’s designed for professionals who want meaningful hashing capacity without making their workspace sound like a server closet.

Either option also works well as a team gift, office curiosity, or conversation starter — especially for companies in finance, tech, consulting, cybersecurity, analytics, or engineering.

Pick from the available miners below while they are on sale:

