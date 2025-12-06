Bring Bitcoin Mining into Your Office Without Noise, Heat, or Hassle

The Ticket Miner and Bitaxe Miner offer two paths to ‘asymmetric upside.’

By Entrepreneur Store edited by Jason Fell Dec 06, 2025
StackCommerce

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a business means constantly weighing risk, reward, and long-term upside — and every now and then, an opportunity comes along that taps directly into that entrepreneurial mindset.

The BlockChance™ Bitcoin Ticket Miner and the BlockChance™ Bitaxe Bitcoin Miner both fall into that category. They aren’t just gadgets, they’re micro-miners designed for business leaders, tech professionals, and forward-thinkers who appreciate low overhead, future-leaning experimentation, and potential “asymmetric upside” — when the possible reward is much greater than the potential risk or downside.

And right now, each model is available for a limited-time price: the Ticket Miner for $59.99 (MSRP: $149.99) and the Bitaxe Miner for $199.99 (MSRP: $299.99) — both with free shipping.

Whether you’re a founder who likes tinkering with new tools, an IT leader who is curious about Bitcoin infrastructure, or a numbers-driven operator who sees value in optionality, these compact solo-mining devices offer a fascinating way to participate in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Two different paths into solo mining

BlockChance Bitcoin Ticket Miner:

Think of this one as a low-power, always-on “Bitcoin lottery ticket generator.” The Ticket Miner uses probability-based solo mining, pushing 1,000 KH/s — roughly 18× more hashing power than typical ticket miners. Each day, it submits thousands of “tickets” for a shot at capturing a full block reward.

It’s not designed to mine daily payouts. It’s designed for the thrill of asymmetry — small energy draw, very remote odds, very high upside. A startup founder would call it “optionality.” A quant would call it “tail-risk exposure.” A business owner might simply call it “interesting.”

With a built-in 2.8″ touchscreen, Wi-Fi/BLE connectivity, lifetime firmware updates, and whisper-quiet operation, it’s a simple and fun desk addition for anyone who understands the appeal of “one lucky block.”

BlockChance Bitaxe Bitcoin Miner:

If you want actual real-world hashing performance without the noise and power draw of an industrial rig, the Bitaxe is the business-friendly sweet spot.

Using the same BM1370 ASIC chip found in full-size commercial miners, the Bitaxe pushes ~1.2 TH/s while using only ~18 watts — less than many phone chargers. This is solo mining with real TH/s power, minus the warehouse.

It’s quiet, cool, and runs on Wi-Fi using an ESP32-S3 controller — no PC required. It’s designed for professionals who want meaningful hashing capacity without making their workspace sound like a server closet.

Either option also works well as a team gift, office curiosity, or conversation starter — especially for companies in finance, tech, consulting, cybersecurity, analytics, or engineering.

Pick from the available miners below while they are on sale:

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Running a business means constantly weighing risk, reward, and long-term upside — and every now and then, an opportunity comes along that taps directly into that entrepreneurial mindset.

The BlockChance™ Bitcoin Ticket Miner and the BlockChance™ Bitaxe Bitcoin Miner both fall into that category. They aren’t just gadgets, they’re micro-miners designed for business leaders, tech professionals, and forward-thinkers who appreciate low overhead, future-leaning experimentation, and potential “asymmetric upside” — when the possible reward is much greater than the potential risk or downside.

And right now, each model is available for a limited-time price: the Ticket Miner for $59.99 (MSRP: $149.99) and the Bitaxe Miner for $199.99 (MSRP: $299.99) — both with free shipping.

The rest of this article is locked.

Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.

Subscribe Now

Already have an account? Sign In

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Staff
Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth.

Related Content