Only Hours Left to Save Big on this AI-Powered Stock Picker That’s Perfect for Entrepreneurs

Approximately 62% of U.S. adults own stock, according to Yahoo Finance. If you’re among the minority, there’s now an app that can help entrepreneurs invest and it’s called Sterling Stock Picker. It helps you make confident decisions despite having limited free time for research.

Right now, you can secure a lifetime subscription to Sterling Stock Picker for only $55.19 (reg. $486) with code STOCKS20 through tonight at midnight.

This AI-powered stock picker helps you invest with confidence

If you wish you had more time to research the stock market and choose the right stocks for your portfolio, Sterling Stock Picker can help. This AI-powered, award-winning app helps you make informed decisions on when to buy, sell, or hold stocks.

Sterling Stock Picker has a five-minute questionnaire that helps determine your risk preferences and personal values, which in turn helps it select the best stocks for your portfolio. A North Star Rating System shows information such as the top-performing companies with over 50 percent quarterly revenue growth, so you can invest confidently.

If you prefer a more hands-off approach, Sterling Stock Picker offers that option as well with a Done-for-You Portfolio Builder that creates a diversified portfolio based on your risk tolerance and investment goals. This option takes out all the guessing, so you can get back to work.

This lifetime subscription includes Finley, Sterling Stock Picker’s AI financial coach. Finley will answer questions about your portfolio, individual stocks, or the market in general. You can also connect with fellow investors through the community chat forum.

Act fast to secure a lifetime subscription to Sterling Stock Picker for only $55.19 with code STOCKS20 through tonight at midnight.

