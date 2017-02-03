Elon Musk Defends Role on Trump Advisory Board. Read His Full Text Explanation.

Elon Musk took to Twitter ahead of a meeting at the White House yesterday to explain his position on the President’s Strategic & Policy Forum.
In December, Musk was selected to join the 16-member advisory council along with business leaders such as IBM chairman, president and CEO Ginni Rometty and Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger, and until last night, Uber founder Travis Kalanick, who stepped down stating that an “implicit assumption that Uber (or I) was somehow endorsing the Administration’s agenda has created a perception-reality gap between who people think we are, and who we actually are.”
Musk wrote that during his time in Washington, D.C., he would “express our objections to the recent executive order on immigration and offer suggestions for changes to the policy.” He went on to explain that “advisory councils simply provide advice and attending does not mean that I agree with actions by the Administration.”
Read Musk’s full statement below:
"In December, I agreed to join the Presidential Advisory Forum to provide feedback on issues that I think are important for our country and the world. In tomorrow's meeting, I and others will express our objections to the recent executive order on immigration and offer suggestions for changes to the policy.
Advisory councils simply provide advice and attending does not mean that I agree with actions by the Administration. My goals are to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy and to help make humanity a multi-planetary civilization, a consequence of which will be the creation of hundreds of thousands of jobs and a more inspiring future for all. I understand the perspective of those who object to my attending this meeting, but I believe at this time that engaging on critical issues will on balance serve the greater good."