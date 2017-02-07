Facebook

Facebook Says It Can't Police All Posts for Racism

There are 'billions' of posts every day, Facebook claims, and it would require a 'wonder machine' to catch every possible instance of abuse.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Facebook Says It Can't Police All Posts for Racism
Image credit: endermasali | Shutterstock.com | Enhanced by Entrepreneur
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Facebook has a lot of control over what you see in your social feed, but it can't control everything ... at least, according to its lawyer.

While defending against a German lawsuit over misuse of photos in fake news, the company's attorney said it wasn't possible for Facebook to watch for racist language in every post. There are "billions" of posts every day, Facebook claims, and it would require a "wonder machine" to catch every possible instance of abuse.

Not surprisingly, plaintiff Anas Modamani's side doesn't buy that argument. His lawyer likened it to Volkswagen claiming it couldn't make every car safe -- just because there's a large volume of content doesn't mean you're off the hook. Also, the attorney pointed out that Facebook is quick (sometimes overly quick) to detect nudity. Why, he argues, can't Facebook tackle racism and misused photos with similar enthusiasm?

Whoever's right, there may be a compromise in the works. Facebook is so far opposed to paying out damages in the case, but it's open to a court-offered proposal that would settle the case by blocking use of the photo in question (of Modamani taking a selfie with German Chancellor Angela Merkel) across Europe. That won't prevent abuse of the shot in fake news stories elsewhere, but it might do enough to relieve pressure on Modamani and let him regain some semblance of a normal life.

Facebook won't be completely absolved, however -- it's still facing the prospect of German laws that would fine it for failing to remove fake news posts.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Facebook

Sheryl Sandberg Asked Facebook Staff to 'Look Into' Soros Investments

Facebook

Former Staffer Calls Out Facebook's 'Black People Problem'

Facebook

Facebook's Crisis Response Included Sneaky Redirections, New York Times Reports