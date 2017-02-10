The Mindset Shifts You Need to Meet Any Goal

Reader Resource
Congrats! You’ve completed The Goal Standard’s third week, the first Fight Stage. Things got tough this week. You might have struggled to stay productive. It might have been difficult to keep motivated or maintain the energy you need to do everything you planned for yourself. You might have heard yourself making excuses and even complaining.
Fortunately, we had plenty of top-notch experts, worksheets, support and resources to help you persevere. The key to success this week? The power of mindset.
What we learned:
It’s possible to be too positive. Optimism is powerful -- but so is preparation. In a live chat, Todd Herman explained that too much positivity can actually derail your goals. To that end, he shared three essential questions everyone should ask themselves to stay truly grounded. Watch here.
Read more: Positive Thinking Is an Obstacle to Achieving Your Goals
Focus on what you can control. We control just two things: our effort and our mindset. To maximize both, productivity expert Chris Winfield shared simple ways we can shift our mindsets designed around the three common obstacles that stand in the way of most goals. Watch here.
Read more: 5 Steps to Handle Any Unforeseen Challenge
Change your story. When you tell yourself “I can’t focus” or “I’m too busy?,” you’re really just resisting the change you said you wanted to make in your life. Instead, consider telling yourself something constructive, such as “I’m determined” or “I always find the time,” and see how your results change. Accountability pro Ali Schiller shared these tips -- and the importance of an Emergency Response Plan -- in her weekly Facebook Live. Watch here.
Read more: Procrastination, Resistance, Fear? Join the Club.
What You’re Saying
Thousands of you have joined The Goal Standard Challenge and we’re so proud to be part of your journey. Keep impressing us with your great comments and questions and telling us how you’re doing.
Need to Catch up?
If you’ve missed an article, worksheet, challenge or Facebook Live, don’t worry. We’ve collected them all on our hub for The Goal Standard Challenge.
What to do now:
It’s time to think about the week. What went right? What went wrong? Author and entrepreneur Natalie MacNeil shared ways to review the week to uncover patterns. Watch here.
Read more:10 Quotes on Persistence to Help You Keep Going
Did you recently join?
Make sure you visit The Goal Standard Challenge hub to review the action plans and materials from the previous challenge weeks.
Not on our Facebook Group yet?
Join now and get the real-time support and ideas from our editors, experts and other people like you.
