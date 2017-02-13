Will Your Big Idea Make You Money?

One of most common questions I get from entrepreneurs is “Will my business idea make money?”
I always want to answer them the same way, so in today’s solo round on The School of Greatness, I’m diving into this.
The truth is, anyone can find this out before they launch their product or business.
It just takes some research and strategy to test your idea before you invest too much into it.
So in today’s solo round I’m walking you through the four simple steps I recommend to vet your idea and guarantee it’s profitability before you invest in it.
Get ready to take notes and make money in Episode 443.
