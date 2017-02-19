15 Science-Backed Memory Tips to Help You Succeed (Infographic)

Reader Resource
Not all of us are born with a stellar memory, but that doesn’t mean we can’t improve it. There are a number of simple ways to develop your memory on a daily basis.
You don’t need to go overboard with Post-its or re-read entire books to improve your memory -- the answer is much simpler. To start, try mentally assigning pictures to important words. Our brains remember images much more readily than words, so by associating words with pictures, you’ll be more likely to remember them.
On average, people forget 80 percent of new information within a few days. With that in mind, revisit new information the day after you first learn it.
A major obstacle to memory retention is multitasking. In order to retain something, you must focus all of your attention on it. From making an emotional connection to writing things down, there are all kinds of hacks to help you boost your memory.
