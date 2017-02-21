This Company Offers 'Paw-ternity' Leave to Employees

Reader Resource
Move over parental leave -- this company is taking things up a notch.
Scottish brewery BrewDog is offering a week of paid “puppy parental leave” to workers who get a new dog. The company’s reason behind its new “paw-ternity” policy? It just really likes dogs. And it aims to be “the best company to work for, ever,” according to its website.
“Here at BrewDog, we care about many things but have two main focuses above all others -- our beer and our people,” the company explains. “And over the years we have noticed that our people also care about many things but have two main focuses above all others -- our beer and their dogs.”
The company already allows employees to bring their dogs to work and customers to bring their dogs to its bars, but the new leave policy takes canine bonding a step further. “We know only too well that having a new arrival -- whether a mewling pup or unsettled rescue dog -- can be stressful for human and hound both,” BrewDog writes on its site. “So we are becoming the first in our industry to give our staff a working week’s leave on us to help settle a new furry family member into their home.”
All of BrewDog’s policies and perks extend to its nearly 1,000 employees worldwide -- including those based in Columbus, Ohio, where the company will open a brewery this spring.
