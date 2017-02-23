Why Trust Is the New Marketing Currency

When hundreds, or even thousands of people share something you’ve written, that response establishes you as someone who can be trusted. The folks over at BuzzSumo discovered that longer content gets far more social shares than short content. Their conclusion was: “The fact is that, yes, people love to share LOL cat pics and funny memes, but they also want to share intellectually challenging, long-form content. Since the web is inundated with the former, you’re better off spending your time writing that one epic piece of content instead of writing lots of short, fluffy pieces.”
2. Google favors long posts. When it comes to ranking high in Google searches, longer content is key. When Wordstream switched from shorter to longer content, it saw a dramatic increase in user engagement. Indeed, a study by serpIQ found that the average length for the top 10 Google results was 2,032 words.
It’s not a chance occurrence that Wikipedia shows up for so many search results in Google. Most of its entries are well over 7,000 words and have excellent references. This kind of detailed content earns trust from Google, and that’s a huge part of why Google shows Wikipedia pages so often.
I’ve noticed this trend, myself. When I published a 5,000-plus word post detailing how to create a website, I noticed a drastic improvement in search results. Google realizes that such a long-form post can better answer a searcher’s question than a 500-word post, which results in the longer post rising higher in search results.
The moral of the story? Longer content shows up higher in Google search results, which increases trust.
Four steps for building content that creates trust
Once you've recognized the importance of building trust, you need a specific plan for creating content that creates trust. Here are four steps to help you create amazing content that generates a huge amount of trust.
1. Define Your target audience. Before you create any content, you need to determine whom you’re writing to. Every audience uses specific terms and phrases. Entrepreneurs often speak about growth and ideas. Salespeople are concerned with new leads and increasing their conversion rates. Millennials want to be “on fleek.”