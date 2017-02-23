Before You Delete Your Account, Uber Wants You to Know It's 'Deeply Hurting'

Suffice to say, people are angry with Uber, and things aren't getting better.
A few weeks ago, people boycotted the company after Uber provided rides at New York's JFK airport during a taxi strike over President Donald Trump’s immigration ban. More than 200,000 people got rid of the Uber app and the #DeleteUber hashtag began trending on Twitter. Then, anger boiled again over Uber CEO Travis Kalanick's position on Trump’s advisory board. He eventually quit the board.
Now, after former employee Susan Fowler Rigetti published a detailed blog post about the sexual harassment and discrimination she allegedly experienced at the company, people began deleting the ride sharing-app again. As more and more employees have spoken out about the alleged poor working conditions, Uber’s customer base is dwindling … and the company is getting desperate.
In fact, it’s “deeply hurting” -- and it wants you to know. For anyone going to delete the app, Uber has drafted a message that pops up in an attempt to explain its position.
Avoiding an apology at all costs, the company says that "what [Fowler] describes is abhorrent and against everything Uber stands for and believes in." The message also goes on to explain the extent in which the company is conducting an investigation led by Uber lobbyist and former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and Uber board member Arianna Huffington.
This story was originally reported by Mashable.
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
Read more