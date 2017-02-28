Free Webinar: Best Tips for Customer Care Over Social Media

Just a few short years ago you could expect a customer to give you a call or send an email if they had a question, problem or some other type customer-service issue.
But the channels with which customers communicate with brands aren’t the same as they used to be.
Tech-savvy customers are reaching out via social media—and the rules are completely different. Business owners need to have a strategy for communicating with and exceeding expectations for these customers.
To find out how to provide top-notch customer care over social media, don’t miss this free webinar, Customer Care Strategies Using Social Media, presented by Comcast Business and Entrepreneur. We’ll cover the gamut of social interactions—everything from responding to praise, dealing with complaints, how to take conversations offline/private, how to diffuse pile-on, response times and more.
By attending this webinar, you’ll learn how to create a full-on customer care process that lets you turn negative comments into positive brand experiences. Additionally, you'll discover how to:
- Cultivate customer loyalty by engaging your audience and serving them through social media.
- Implement a simple, two-step process for determining the validity of complaints, criticism, and feedback, and how to respond the right way.
- Remain authentic and personal while still leveraging social media in a smart, effective way.
- Communicate your core company values and build trust through EVERY customer interaction.
Our expert panelists include Noah Fleming, speaker, consultant and author of The Customer Loyalty Loop; as well as Teresa Ward-Maupin, vice president customer and digital experience for Comcast Business. Author and business communication expert Jill Schiefelbein will serve as moderator.
The Customer Care Strategies Using Social Media webinar will take place live on Friday, Apr 7, 2017 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. ET.
Click here to sign up today.