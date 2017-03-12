A Quick Guide to Email Etiquette (Infographic)

Sending an email is something most of us do daily, yet even with all that practice, it’s still hard to achieve perfect email etiquette. Luckily, there are some quick and easy hacks to craft a courteous and professional email.
Start by writing an effective subject line, which means being specific, brief and to-the-point. Next, it’s important to open the conversation cordially -- using “Dear” or “Hi” will make sure you don’t come off too blunt. You should also make your introduction personal, addressing the recipient by their first name (not a shortened version of it).
Double-checking punctuation, making sure attachments work and providing your contact information are other key elements to remember when sending an effective and professional email.
For more tips, check out Business Backer’s “Your Guide to Email Etiquette” infographic below.
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
