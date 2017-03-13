This Woman Cooks Delicious-Looking Meals Using Office Supplies

No time to cook before work? Not to worry -- this woman has discovered a solution.
It’s time to lose the cereal bar and indulge in some nice CPU-cooked pancakes and ironed bacon. You read that right -- a Chinese woman by the nickname of “Office Little Ye” has been cooking up a storm using equipment from around her company’s office.
While her co-workers continue working at their desks, the creative office chef is roasting kebabs on a heat lamp and using a water cooler to cook hotpot. Now this is innovation at its finest.
Every couple of weeks, Office Little Ye uploads new videos of her culinary office-infused concoctions to Chinese social media platform Weibo. Luckily for us, most of her videos are available to watch on YouTube as well.
To watch more of Little Office Ye’s office-cooking videos, check out her YouTube page.
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
