How to Take Your Business Online and Work for Yourself

For entrepreneurs who are looking to start their own businesses, it's not enough to have a bustling storefront—you need to be able to supplement your sales by building a strong presence online. The internet not only widens the net of your potential customers, a digital identity has become a way of validating and informing what a store has to offer.
E-commerce is a competive space to navigate: Online real estate is crowded, and there's no shortage of other businesses vying for the same attention on Google. That means not only do your online operations need to run seamlessly, your understanding of digital marketing needs to be sophisticated. But starting your online business doesn't need to mean going into debt earning your MBA.
If you're interested in kickstarting your online business or even just a temporary side hustle, check out online options like The Build Your Web Business Bundle. It includes courses on how to successfully run a business from your home and how to get started deveoping your own website. This bundle even offers a course breaking down the steps to launch and is your best bet for a comprehensive set of lessons that cover it all. Get it here.
Looking for some more specialized courses? Read on to explore what's out there.
Marketing
Marketing is essential to supporting your digital store's growth. You can start digging into the fundamentals of Facebook Ads, SEO and more with The Marketer's Growth & Acquisition Bundle. It offers key lessons on managing a social online presence to earn customers.
Internet Marketplaces
If you're looking for something with a little lower commitment, check out The Internet Marketplace Entrepreneur Bundle—it teaches you how to use e-commerce sites already in place (Amazon, eBay and more) to start building your online store.
Finance
And of course you don't really know yourself (or your business) without understanding the money behind it—The Complete Finance & Economics Bundle helps you discover macro and micro financial drivers that affect your purchasing and investing decisions.
