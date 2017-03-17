5 Ingredients for a Successful Work Environment

So, yes . . . it pays to have a strong bench.
2. Recognize the importance of having fun.
Marketing whiz and author Mike Veeck says it plainly in his book, Fun Is Good (published by my company, Advantage Media Group). Studies prove it. Fun is good for business. Good for customers. Good for employees. Fun at work means having energy and enthusiasm while tending to the tasks at hand.
Matt Weinstein notes the potential of promoting fun in his book, The Levity Effect (Wiley). He tells the story of Kirt Womack of Utah. On the first day of spring, Womack ran into his manager’s office and asked if the folks on the factory floor could do something fun -- like head outside and fly paper airplanes -- assuming they met their quota two hours early. The manager said no.
Womack counter-offered. What if they exceeded their quota by 50 percent? The manager gave in. By 3 p,m., the employees had surpassed 150 percent of quota. Off they went to fly paper airplanes. The lesson? Fun is good . . . and productive.
At my company, our own big hairy audacious goal is called "The Road to 1,000," meaning that we want to publish 1,000 books a year by December 31, 2018. We opened what we named the "Pub to 1,000," open every Friday afternoon from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. There, we do a quick pep rally reviewing all the accomplishments we've achieved as a team. Then, we open the pub for an hour so people can grab a beer and talk to their friends. That’s a small thing, but it makes a difference.
3. Let your employees know that they matter.
A family environment significantly facilitates a team mentality, especially for those quiet geniuses who like to keep to themselves because they’re shy.
In an appearance at the Wharton School to discuss his book Everybody Matters (Penguin), Bob Chapman, CEO of Barry-Wehmiller, made a comment along these lines which has stayed with me. “Leadership," Chapman said, "is the stewardship of the precious lives that come to you, by people walking through your door and agreeing to share their gifts with you.”