Chris Sacca Asked for Advice on Twitter. The Results Will Make You Smile.

Laughing out loud is the best revenge.
Chris Sacca Asked for Advice on Twitter. The Results Will Make You Smile.
Image credit: Chris Sacca
Being a billionaire doesn't mean you're immune to life's little annoyances. Investor and Shark Tank personality Chris Sacca learned this the hard way after getting his parking spot stolen while backing into it. He asked the Twitterverse what his best recourse should be. 

His followers responded with a range of advice, from hexes to long cons, that are sure to make you smile. Of course, many offered up the best tip of all -- to simply let the small stuff go -- reminding us that the internet does have a softer side.
