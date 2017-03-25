The Role of Gender in Entrepreneurship Today (Infographic)

As much as we work towards alleviating it, today’s gender gap -- especially when it comes to entrepreneurship -- is continuing to grow.
In a survey polling more than 500 entrepreneurs from the U.S., online graphic design marketplace 99designs uncovered surprising gender-based findings, including raising capital, work-life balance, education and more. The company discovered that the surveyed male entrepreneurs were twice as likely to have raised more than $100,000 in funding. In fact, 64 percent of surveyed female entrepreneurs said they raised less than $10,000 for their venture, compared to only 14 percent of men.
Related: Why Gender Diversity In Tech Matters
Even when it comes to age, men seem to start their entrepreneurial journeys before women. Forty percent of male respondents said they started a business before they turned 35, while only 33 percent of women said they did.
Perhaps that’s because women are still busy playing the role of caretaker in most families. Women spend more time with their families on a daily basis, according to the survey. In fact, 56 percent of men spend at least half their days working on their startup or venture, while 43 percent of women said this.
To learn more about the role of gender in entrepreneurship, check out the infographic below.
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
Read more