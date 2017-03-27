Amazon

Amazon Will Collect State Sales Taxes Nationwide April 1

If you're shopping in a state that has a sales tax, Amazon will collect it.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Amazon Will Collect State Sales Taxes Nationwide April 1
Image credit: Shutterstock
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

While Amazon has resisted collecting state sales taxes, over the last few years it has bent, state by state. Now CNBC reports that as of April 1, it will collect sales taxes in every state that imposes one, as Hawaii, Idaho, Maine and New Mexico join the list. Even if Amazon (or another online retailer) doesn't collect sales tax, consumers may be on the hook to pay via a "use tax."

For companies like Amazon, however, bringing warehouses, services and data centers closer to where customers live has closed the loophole, and they've begun collecting the tax on their end. Between the taxes and universal pricing policies, the gap between Amazon and local retailers (big box or small) is getting closer.

Of course, the convenience of Amazon Prime and the addition of other services (Fresh, Local, etc.) may keep things tipped in its favor.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Amazon

Amazon's Jeff Bezos Gets the SNL Treatment

Amazon

Check Out the New Amazon 4-star Stores -- And Get 4 Tips for Any Business

Amazon

It's Official: Amazon's HQ2 Will Be Split Between NYC and Arlington, Va.