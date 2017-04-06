3-Step Spring Cleaning for an Improved Website

You have to be willing to adapt and change to succeed in business. Very few things, if any, remain constant over the years, and people who refuse to change get left in the dust.
This holds especially true for your website. From improved security measures to fresh content -- there are always changes to be made. Here are three simple changes you can make to improve the performance of your website.
1. Improve your security and trustworthiness.
Consumers are becoming extremely particular about what information they provide online, especially when it comes to personal and financial information. Whether you are collecting lead personal information such as names and email addresses or credit card information to process online payments, you need to give your visitors a secure environment.
If you haven’t already switched over to HTTPS, then you should contact your hosting company and purchase a Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) certificate. SSL creates an encrypted connection between your server and your visitors' web browsers, allowing sensitive information to be transmitted without being compromised. The process of converting to HTTPS is much easier than you might expect. There are plenty of online resources that walk you through the process, like this one here.
When your website displays a web address featuring HTTPS, it gives your visitors more confidence, but there are additional steps you can take.
“We use HTTPS because we collect payment information through our website, but we also make sure to display our Better Business Bureau logo, which shows we are an Accredited Business with an A+ rating. Displaying badges of trust on your website is an effective way to build trust,” explains Garrett Sutton, CEO of Corporate Direct.
2. Update your website design to be modern and responsive.
Updating your website can give your brand a fresh makeover, while also creating a more effective and friendly user experience for your visitors. With more than 65 percent of all traffic coming from mobile devices, you need to be certain that your visitors all have a pleasant experience, regardless of the type of device they are browsing on.
When a prospective customer lands on your website, they form an opinion of your brand within seconds. If your website has a stale feel, it can act as repellant, pushing prospects to your competition. Many brands will use pre-made themes, but many of these are clunky and the added code and features slow down the load time.
Consider a responsive redesign, with a focus on increasing your user experience. This will ultimately increase your conversion rates and revenue. I recently acquired a boutique web design and development agency that specializes in responsive design and coding. We stress transparency, offering several affordable packages for brands of all sizes. A complete redesign is more affordable than you might think.
3. Publish new blog and video content.
There is no ignoring content marketing, as it helps to attract visitors to your website. But, many businesses forget to create content that also converts those visitors into sales. It’s always a great idea to create some content that further educates your visitors about the products or services that your business offers.
This can be in the form of blog posts, downloadable assets or even videos. Phil Cohen, CEO of Factor Finders has seen positive results from their video effort, stating, “We created a video library on our website that features three categories of videos, all designed to educate our prospects. While we also have a traditional blog, we receive great feedback regarding our videos.”
When it comes to content, being consistent is key. Every time you add new content, it helps to improve your website’s SEO. Each new piece of content is an opportunity to target new keywords and attract more traffic.
Jonathan Long
Jonathan Long is the founder of Market Domination Media®, a performance-based online marketing agency, blerrp™, an influencer marketing agency and co-founder of consumer product Sexy Smile Kit&trade...
Jonathan Long