Upgrade Your Beliefs to Match Your Passions

"Don't downgrade your dreams to match your reality. Upgrade your belief to match your passion."
One reason I love Instagram is because I can post a quote there that I need to hear and refer back to it at anytime.
A couple weeks ago I posted the above quote, and I keep thinking about it. Every time someone tells me their dream just doesn’t fit the reality they live in, I get all fired up.
Of course it doesn’t. That’s why it’s a dream that you have to make a reality.
Giving up on your dream just because no one has ever done it before is what everyone else does -- not you!
Sharing some thoughts on this for your 5 Minute Friday in Episode 465.
"We get to write the story we want others to believe."
