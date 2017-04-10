Dreams
Upgrade Your Beliefs to Match Your Passions

You have to turn your dream into a reality.
Upgrade Your Beliefs to Match Your Passions
Image credit: Shutterstock
Lewis Howes
Lewis Howes

"Don't downgrade your dreams to match your reality. Upgrade your belief to match your passion."

One reason I love Instagram is because I can post a quote there that I need to hear and refer back to it at anytime.

A couple weeks ago I posted the above quote, and I keep thinking about it. Every time someone tells me their dream just doesn’t fit the reality they live in, I get all fired up.

Of course it doesn’t. That’s why it’s a dream that you have to make a reality.

Giving up on your dream just because no one has ever done it before is what everyone else does -- not you!

Sharing some thoughts on this for your 5 Minute Friday in Episode 465.

"We get to write the story we want others to believe."

Lewis Howes

Lewis Howes

