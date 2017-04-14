Nintendo

Now You'll Really Never Get One: Nintendo Discontinues NES Classic Edition

The last shipments of the console, a miniature version of the original NES that plays games compatible with today's HDTVs, will arrive in stores this month.
Now You'll Really Never Get One: Nintendo Discontinues NES Classic Edition
Image credit: Nintendo via PC Mag
This story originally appeared on PCMag

The NES Classic Edition is a much-beloved retro gaming console, so much loved that it's incredibly hard to buy unless you're willing to be gouged, and don't expect it to get any easier: Nintendo announced on Thursday that it will end production this month.

The last shipments of the console will arrive at North American retailers by the end of the month, and Nintendo said it has no plans to produce more this year.

 

"We encourage anyone interested in obtaining this system to check with retail outlets regarding availability," the company said in a statement. "We understand that it has been difficult for many consumers to find a system, and for that we apologize. We have paid close attention to consumer feedback, and we greatly appreciate the incredible level of consumer interest and support for this product."

Those who manage to buy the NES Classic Edition at its retail price of $60 -- or from third-party sellers for far, far, more -- get the console, a wired controller and an included collection of 30 NES games that look sharp and bright on new TVs thanks to 1080p output. Additional controllers cost $10, and the console has two controller ports. As of this writing, the console was going for around $120 from third-party sellers, about double its normal price.

One of the few complaints relates to the very short cord that comes with the controller: the gamepad connects to the NES Classic Edition using a wire just over two feet long, which makes for some strained eyes if you decide to indulge in a marathon Saturday morning gaming session.

Still, if you're a retro gaming enthusiast, the console is hard to resist, even if you only intend to place it on a shelf as a miniature statue of the original NES and never turn it on.

