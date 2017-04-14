Ellen Degeneres Won't Hand Her Twitter Crown to the 16-Year-Old Nugget Lover Without a Fight

What began as a silly challenge between Wendy’s and chicken nugget-loving fan Carter Wilkerson has spiraled into a full-blown Twitter rivalry -- not to mention media frenzy.
Regular people to celebrities to brands are following the Twitter marathon, because it’s no longer just about the nuggets. With 2.8 million retweets, Wilkerson is on his way to having the most retweeted post of all time … and the current record holder is not happy about that.
The current crown belongs to the gracious and hilarious Ellen DeGeneres, whose 2014 Oscars selfie garnered more than 3.3 million retweets. Although DeGeneres wants Wilkerson to get his year’s worth of nuggets, she’s become sour about losing her record-breaking title.
However, DeGeneres is willing to compromise with a very Ellen-esque solution. “I challenge everyone who retweets Carter’s tweet to also retweet my Oscars selfie,” DeGeneres said. “That way I retain my title, and he can reach his goal.”
If she gets her way, Degeneres can selfishly keep her title and help someone else achieve their dream. She’ll also throw in a flat screen TV and a year’s worth of Ellen-branded underwear, if he (and she) reach 18 million retweets.
Sorry Ellen, but it won't be easy: Wendy’s has added another incentive to the win, promising to donate $100,000 to charity.
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
