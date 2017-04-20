Facebook

Forget Typing: Facebook Teases Internet Mind Control

You could also be able to listen to speech and other sounds using an artificial skin. It's all part of Facebook's advanced Building 8 research efforts.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Forget Typing: Facebook Teases Internet Mind Control
Image credit: via PC Mag
News reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Facebook wants you to be able to control the internet with your mind, and listen to the world around you ... with your skin.

Engineers at the company's Building 8 division are working on what they call a silent speech interface, which could one day type 100 words per minute just by decoding neural activity. They're also building an artificial cochlea (the part of your ear that translates vibrations into signals your brain can understand) that can be attached to the skin.

 

"We've only begun to scratch the surface of what's possible," Building 8 head Regina Dugan (above) said during a speech at Facebook's f8 developer conference here on Wednesday. The speech interface, powered by non-invasive sensors that can measure brain activity hundreds of times per second, could be useful for people with disabilities or to simplify the process of interacting with alternate and virtual reality.

In addition to typing, the system could also serve as a sort of computer mouse for your brain, which would allow you to perform "yes/no" clicks, among other commands. The challenge, Dugan said, is getting the sensors to only pick up on the thoughts you want to transform into text or commands, instead of your entire stream of consciousness. That would require extremely precise optical imaging sensors, a technology that doesn't currently exist.

Meanwhile, the skin sensors would harness a concept first discovered by Louis Braille more than a century ago: your brain can recognize patterns in the things you touch and turn them into words in a similar fashion to how your ear processes and decodes sounds via the cochlea. So Facebook wants to create an artificial cochlea to create an entirely new "haptic vocabulary," Dugan said. Just as the speech interface could help you share your own thoughts without speaking, the skin sensors could let you listen to a speech or other sound without actually hearing it.

But don't expect to buy any of this technology any time soon. As Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pointed out, it's all very theoretical at this point. "Technology is going to have to get a lot more advanced before we can share a pure thought or feeling, but this is a first step," he said.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Facebook

Facebook Admits That It Allowed Netflix and Spotify to Access Your Private Messages

Facebook

The Facebook Papers Are a Timely Reminder That Mark Zuckerberg Is Totally Ruthless About Making Money

Facebook

Former Staffer Calls Out Facebook's 'Black People Problem'