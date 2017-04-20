Facebook

Facebook Unveils Updated Surround 360 Cameras

Aimed at professional filmmakers, the cameras allow audience members to move around within a 360-degree scene, instead of being stuck in the camera's original position.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Facebook Unveils Updated Surround 360 Cameras
Image credit: via PC Mag
News reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Facebook this week unveiled new cameras aimed at filmmakers who want to experiment with creating 360-degree movies.

Unlike the previous Surround 360 camera reference design that the company announced last year, the new x24 and x6 cameras are actual physical models that you can buy or rent -- if you're a filmmaker with a big budget, that is. (Facebook didn't announce the cameras' exact prices, but said that it will offer them to select studios and filmmakers later this year).

 

The cameras' main innovation is that they can record scenes in high enough detail that Facebook's image processing software can let viewers move around the image, so that someone watching the movie with a virtual reality headset doesn't feel like he or she is stuck in one place during each scene.

To enable viewers to move around, the cameras' sensors capture the full RGB and depth information for every pixel. Their depth-estimation algorithms then produce full-resolution point clouds, which allows for movement with six degrees of freedom (forward/backward, up/down, left/right, pitch, roll and yaw) that you might be familiar with if you've played a first-person shooter video game.

To approximate how 360-degree films shot with the x24 and x6 will look, Facebook offered a brief demo of a short film called Together at its f8 developers conference here. Instead of requiring viewers to don VR headsets, the film was projected on to a giant 360-degree screen, perhaps in a harbinger of things to come for your local cineplex.

In a brief scene of two people dancing, I observed as the "camera" smoothly panned around the dancers. The resolution was clear enough and the movement natural enough that I even forgot I was watching a 360-degree film, which I suppose is the point.

Each of the new cameras are actually an array composed of several synchronized camera lenses (24 for the x24 and six for the x6). Compare that to the original Facebook Surround 360 camera, announced last year, which is an open-source reference design featuring 17 synchronized cameras that you must build yourself. It was reported to cost at least $25,000 to build.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Facebook

Facebook Admits That It Allowed Netflix and Spotify to Access Your Private Messages

Facebook

The Facebook Papers Are a Timely Reminder That Mark Zuckerberg Is Totally Ruthless About Making Money

Facebook

Former Staffer Calls Out Facebook's 'Black People Problem'