This New AI Platform Wants to Help More Women Entrepreneurs Become Millionaires

Dell, Circular Board and Pivotal have partnered to make the startup ecosystem easier -- and more profitable -- to navigate.
Image credit: Dell and Pivotal
Entrepreneur Staff

The problem: Women-owned businesses employ 7.8 million workers in the U.S. and generate $1.3 trillion in revenue overall, yet only 2 percent of women entrepreneurs in the U.S. have reached more than $1 million in revenues.

The solution: Alice, the first-ever artificial intelligence platform built with the singular purpose of helping female founders flip that stat from 2 percent to 98 percent.

Built in partnership between Dell, Circular Board and Pivotal, Alice is "a female founder’s best mentor, guide and consultant," according to Carolyn Rodz, founder and CEO of Circular Board. "The current startup ecosystem continues to cycle resources among a very small percentage of well-connected entrepreneurs, making it difficult for less traditional founders to navigate. Alice instantly filters millions of resources down to the personalized, verified content that enables founders to scale to the highest heights, no matter where they are located or who they know.”

Here are a few of Alice’s highlights:

• A conversational user interface to express different areas where women entrepreneurs need help (e.g., financing, legal, marketing, technology)

• Static and machine learning based on user input

• Personalized dashboard with real-time modules based on user activity

• User profiles with data collection capabilities for personal and company demographics

• An extensive library of resources, network of global experts and leaders and events calendar

• Robust search pages with stored results that sort and filter by location, industry, annual revenue, employee count, years in business and content publication source

• Bulk and single upload of resource(s) and mentor(s) by trusted partners and the Circular Board team of experts for easy content aggregation and suggestive analytics

 

 

