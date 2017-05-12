Judge Sends the Uber vs. Waymo Case to DOJ for Investigation

In the latest bad news for Uber, the judge presiding over its trade secrets lawsuit with Google self-driving car unit Waymo has asked federal prosecutors to investigate the case.

Reuters and Bloomberg report that U.S. District Judge William Alsup said he is not taking a position on whether charges are warranted, but this is the second investigation into Uber, along with an inquiry into its "greyballing" scheme. At the same time, he denied a request by Uber to take the case to private arbitration, opting to keep things in the public eye and also partially granted Waymo's request for an injunction.