If You Think Your Boss Is Harsh, Read Steve Harvey's Blunt Email to His Employees

The TV personality may want to rethink his leadership style.

May 12, 2017 4 min read

If you think your boss is tough, be happy you don’t work for television personality Steve Harvey.

Harvey -- who stars in the upbeat daytime talk show full of jokes and relationship advice The Steve Harvey Show -- is known for his silly, out-there personality. However, what’s on the screen is definitely not what you get off the screen.

Related: 5 Stories That Will Make You Rethink Your Leadership Style

An email sent from Harvey to his staff was recently leaked, revealing the host's not-so-nice side. The email outlined new rules for his employees in terms of how they should communicate with him -- or, better yet, not communicate with him.

For example: “Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DRESSING ROOM DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED” and “Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly. Either knock or use the doorbell.”

While this may be one way to install new office rules, it probably isn’t the best way to affect change. But Harvey stands by what he wrote. On a phone call with Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier, Harvey said, “I don't apologize about the letter, but it's kind of crazy what people who took this thing and ran, man." It’s reasonable to expect privacy, but there is a different way to go about it. “In hindsight, I probably should've handled it a little bit differently,” Harvey added.

The new rules come after season five of The Steve Harvey Show wrapped in Chicago, and the company will be launching a new series called Steve in Los Angeles. Most of his Chicago staffers won’t be joining him in California because, according to sources, Harvey didn’t give them the opportunity. In fact, he barely notified them of the major change.

Related: 22 Qualities That Make a Great Leader

So, if you’re feeling bummed about your boss -- Harvey’s crazy memo, in full below, is a reminder that it’s not so bad after all.

"Good morning, everyone. Welcome back.

I'd like you all to review and adhere to the following notes and rules for Season 5 of my talk show.

There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE.

Do not come to my dressing room unless invited.

Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED.

My security team will stop everyone from standing at my door who have the intent to see or speak to me.

I want all the ambushing to stop now. That includes TV staff.

You must schedule an appointment.

I have been taken advantage of by my lenient policy in the past. This ends now. NO MORE.

Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly. Either knock or use the doorbell.

I am seeking more free time for me throughout the day.

Do not wait in any hallway to speak to me. I hate being ambushed. Please make an appointment.

I promise you I will not entertain you in the hallway, and do not attempt to walk with me.

If you're reading this, yes, I mean you.

Everyone, do not take offense to the new way of doing business. It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment.

Thank you all,

Steve Harvey"