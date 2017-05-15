Confidence

Only You Can Change Your Life

'If you're still looking for that one person to change your life, take a look in the mirror.'
Only You Can Change Your Life
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

"If you're still looking for that one person to change your life, take a look in the mirror."

Have you ever found yourself wishing someone would just offer you the perfect opportunity or job and then everything would be great? Wouldn’t it be nice if someone just handed you all of these things?

Then life would be so easy and painless --  and that’s the way life should be right? We should just have everything we want handed to us? Well ... guess what?

That’s not how life works.

And there’s a reason for that.

Sharing my thoughts in Episode 480.

Subscribe on iTunesStitcher RadioGoogle Play or TuneIn.

