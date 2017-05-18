Online Courses That Will Make Your a Better Leader

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The path to leadership success is not for the faint of heart. It’s a learning curve, coming at a time when you’re exerting more effort at work than ever. Certainly not the time in your life when you can spare the bandwidth to attend school full-time to improve your leadership skills. That’s why online learning is becoming the increasingly popular answer for today’s busy professionals.

With online learning, you can build your way to a better you whenever your schedule allows – before work, at the café on Saturday mornings, or at home in your pajamas.

For a limited time, Udemy’s top leadership courses are being offered at a discount to Entrepreneur's audience. Leaders (and aspiring leaders) can get lifetime access to any of these top courses:

All the old rules for success are changing. 21st century leaders now need to be able to combine leadership, management, and entrepreneurship skills in order to stay in the game.

So whether you’re wanting to prepare for future leadership roles, improve your job prospects, or are recently promoted, this course enables you to build a better reality.

In this Leadapreneur Academy course, you’ll learn:

How to create a powerful sense of purpose

How to build an effective strategy

How to create a meaningful and positive culture

Maybe you weren’t born with leadership skills (not many people are). Starting at your current level, you can develop effective leadership ability from the inside out.

Ken Wells is a best-selling instructor, coach, speaker, and meditation teacher who teaches goal achievement through personal transformation, implementing the same techniques used by professional athletes, world class business execs, and creative geniuses.

Check out this course if you’re interested in:

Greater control over your emotions and thoughts

Becoming more productive

Greater leadership confidence

Here’s your chance to learn communication skills, leadership skills, and body language for business from a medical doctor with 20 years of experience in self-improvement training, coaching and counseling. As a doctor with profound knowledge of the human brain, Dr. Roy Naraine is uniquely qualified to share lessons with his students such as:

How to manage your mind properly

How to profit from bad situations

How to listen to your employees attentively

Finally, it’s the course that combines findings from the fields of neuroscience and social psychology to bridge the gap between how the brain works and how to use that knowledge to improve management techniques and communication skills.

Psychologist Gregory Caremans is an expert in the Neurocognitive and Behavioral Approach, a method originating in France that he uses to teach:

The science behind leadership

Brain-based leadership styles

Insights into human behavior

Entering the leadership world as a newcomer can be daunting, and certainly prompts a number of fears, ranging from public speaking to failure to criticism.

Skill Boosters addresses those concerns in this course, offering behavioral training for the workplace from leading subject matter experts.

You’ll find out how to avoid some common “new broom” mistakes by learning:

How to approach your new situation with sensitivity and purpose

How to start off on the right foot by first understanding the context behind your team

How to get the best from your team from the very beginning

Success happens with commitment and discipline – one small goal at a time. Make it a daily habit to log a quick course lecture online, and soon you’ll be the kind of leader you’ve always admired.