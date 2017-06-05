The Most Brilliant Business Ideas

Check out some of our favorites from Entrepreneur's 'Brilliant Ideas' series in the magazine.

June 5, 2017 2 min read

June 2017

Entrepreneurship is about ideas. It is the foundation of everything -- an insight into how to improve something, or what consumers want, or what they don't even know they want. Consider it: A business is an idea come to life; an entrepreneur is an ideas-driven person. And if you want to truly learn from the smartest people around you, and calibrate to their way of thinking, you have to ask, What's their core idea?

Below we have some of the most insightful ideas from Entrepreneur's "Brilliant Ideas" series in the June issue of our magazine.

