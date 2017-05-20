Resumes

9 Questions to Ask Before Sending Your Resume

As a candidate if you want to look professional and get noticed, pay attention these nine points.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
9 Questions to Ask Before Sending Your Resume
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Personal Branding Blog

Finding a job is tough. It takes time and effort. You need to pay attention to tiny details, especially in your resume, and make sure everything is flawless. As a candidate if you want to look professional and get noticed among others, you must pay attention to the below nine points in your resume.

Related: How to Adapt Life After College

Be professional

If you want to show that you are professional, your resume should reflect this. There shouldn’t be any grammar mistakes or a funny email address. Also, you should use a simple and readable font.

Create impact

Use the keywords that are on the job description and highlight your key skills and successes. Make sure you have a persuasive profile and a recruiter can quickly match your profile with the job.

Easy to read

Your resume should be easy to read. Use bullet points, bold headings and clearly divided sections. Recruiters generally only scan resumes and don’t read them. They spend less than a minute in one resume.

Right length

Your resume should be in the right length. It shouldn’t be too long or too short. In this infographic, it mentions that it should be under two pages long. However, for the U.S., your resume should be one page long unless you have a Ph.D or at least 7-8 years of experience.

Related: How to Stay Positive at Work

Requirements of the job

If your skills, knowledge and experience don’t reflect the requirements in the job description, then, you need to revise your resume. Don’t send the same resume to all of the jobs, tailor it according to the job description and responsibilities

Structure

Having a structure is important in your resume. You should have a summary section which mentions your key experiences and job roles. Also, don’t forget to add your key achievements to your resume.

Show your value

Employers want to see the return on investment. Therefore, your resume should reflect your value to the potential employer such as “I did this and the process improved” or “I did this and the costs decreased”.

Include numbers

Include numbers in your resume such as I worked with a team of 10 people or I managed a budget of $500.000. In this way, recruiters can have a benchmark point.

Related: Things to Do When Your Job Is at Risk

Be easy to contact

Be reachable and don’t forget to include your cell phone number, email address and mailing address at the top of your resume.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Resumes

10 Resume Tips You Haven't Heard Before

Resumes

The Best Way to Add Keywords to Your Resume

Resumes

4 Red Flags to Watch Out for on a Resume