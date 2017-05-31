My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Stocks

Twitch Users Are Playing the Stock Market With $50,000

All Twitch users can vote for which stocks to buy and sell, with the $50,000 invested being real money.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Twitch Users Are Playing the Stock Market With $50,000
Image credit: Twitch
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Twitch is the home of live video streaming and sees millions of people flock to watch their favorite streamers on a regular basis. But there's another type of streaming that's proving very popular on the service: interactive gameplay experiences, with the likes of Pokémon and Dark Souls being played with the help of viewers.

The latest interactive experience doesn't involve playing a game, though. Instead, Twitch users are playing the stock market with $50,000 of real money.

The experiment is called Stock Stream, and it's the idea of a software engineer named Mike. Mike took the time to code a user interface and stable platform on top of a real stock trading service called Robinhood.

When the Twitch stream is active (during NYSE trading hours), viewers can vote in the comments for which stocks they want to buy or sell. A voting round lasts for five minutes before Mike's system calculates which trades to make based on most votes. Voters win points or lose points based on whether their vote resulted in a positive outcome. Mike intends to continue running Stock Stream until the value of the investment falls below $25,000.

According to Polygon, Mike was initially worried about losing the $50,000 he put up as the investment very quickly. However, it turns out the Twitch voters are doing a pretty good job and he believes Stock Stream will perform well enough for at least the next couple of months.

What will be most fascinating to see if whether a fully automated system trading shares based on thousands of people voting can actually grow the investment rather than losing it. Could this make Mike a rich man?

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Trouble Ahead? Why the Stock Market May Take a Major Dip in 2018.

Stocks

Twitch Users Are Playing the Stock Market With $50,000

Stocks

2 Strategies for Making Money Day Trading With a Bit Less Risk