My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Leadership

Leaders: There Is Such a Thing as Too Much Charisma

A new study found that having too much charisma can hinder your effectiveness as a leader.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Leaders: There Is Such a Thing as Too Much Charisma
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

What are the qualities of a successful leader?

They have a strong vision, can clearly communicate their goals and can command a room. But a new study from Ghent University published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that charisma only takes you so far.

The researchers looked at the charisma scores -- taken from a 56-question personality assessment -- of nearly 600 business leaders and compared that with how their colleagues -- peers, subordinates and superiors perceived their effectiveness.

Related: 22 Qualities That Make a Great Leader

They found that when charisma increased, so did the perception of effectiveness, but there was a point when it would plateau and decline. "Leaders with both low and high charismatic personalities were perceived as being less effective than leaders with moderate levels of charisma," said study co-author Filip De Fruyt.

The sweet spot between the two comes down to the perception of being able to adapt and handle whatever is thrown at you. The researchers found that people with lower charisma were considered to be less effective because they didn’t have enough strategic acumen. But those with high charisma got knocked because their “operational behavior” was seen as lacking.

Related: 10 Ways to Become a Super-Likable Person

The study defines strategic leaders as someone who is able to communicate his or her vision and get people to invest in and enact it. An operational leader is someone who is proficient at completing tasks in the short term, allocating resources and doing it in a disciplined and orderly fashion. The researchers say that people who are moderately charismatic were considered to be more effective because both of these sides of their leadership were apparent.

"While conventional wisdom suggests that highly charismatic leaders might fail for interpersonal reasons like arrogance and self-centeredness," said co-author Jasmine Vergauwe, "our findings suggest that business-related behaviors, more than interpersonal behavior, drive leader effectiveness ratings."

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From
No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Leadership

Jada Pinkett Smith on the Persistence and Passion That Drives Her as an Entrepreneur

Leadership

When Good Leaders Create Bad Results

Leadership

50 Motivational Quotes From Inspiring Women Leaders