Innovation

If You're Open Minded, Research Says You Might Do This

A new study finds that this trait lets you perceive more than one thing at a time.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
If You're Open Minded, Research Says You Might Do This
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Many entrepreneurs have a unique point of view that allows them to problem-solve and see potential where others may not think to look.

But according to a recent study from the University of Melbourne, people who are open-minded actually perceive the world around them physically differently than those who don’t have that personality trait.

The researchers gave 123 participants a personality test that measured five elements -- agreeableness, conscientiousness, extraversion, neuroticism and openness to experience.

Related: You Can Boost Your Creativity by Imagining You're Someone Else

The idea behind the study was to better understand how being open relates to something called binocular rivalry -- basically, when people are presented with two images at the same time to each eye, they can only perceive one.

In the experiment, the researchers showed contrasting images to the participants simultaneously -- the color red to one eye and the color green to the other.

Related: Creatively Blocked? These 20 Founders Share Their Most Effective Strategies.

So while many people’s brains go back and forth between the two, only able to register one color at a time, the researchers actually found that those who scored high on the openness to experience part of their personality tests were more likely to be able to perceive both colors at the same time in one image.

It would seem that if you are more open to the possibilities, your physical ability to see can reflect that.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

How One Brand Hopes To Change The Way We Think About Edibles

Innovation

Solving Global Problems with Innovation and Science Fiction

Innovation

An Advertising Agency Has a Great Way to Diversify Its Income: Launch Products Pitched by Its Employees