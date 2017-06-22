Secrets to Success as an Entrepreneur with Guy Kawasaki

The one course you can't afford to skip if you're an entrepreneur.

Entrepreneurship has long been lauded as an idyllic escape from structure for born-geniuses. It’s time to dispel the mystery clouding entrepreneurship and replace it with sound data. And who better to bring the truth than Guy Kawasaki.

This is the guy whose name is synonymous with big. He helped market the first Apple Mac line in 1984. He’s the father of evangelism marketing. He acted as advisor to the Motorola business unit of Google, served as Apple’s chief evangelist for four years, and is now chief evangelist of Canva.

Guy knows both the investor’s point of view, and the entrepreneur’s, because he’s sat on both sides of the table. And his educational background is, in a word, impeccable. He holds a B.A. from Stanford University, an M.B.A. from UCLA, and an honorary doctorate from Babson College.

Guy lays out his secrets to success for entrepreneurs everywhere in “The Essential Guide to Entrepreneurship by Guy Kawasaki,” the comprehensive course that’s quickly become the go-to business-building guide for over 8K students.

The hardest part of starting your own business is taking the first step. So before getting your feet wet, be sure you know the 4 things entrepreneurship is NOT:

1. A walk in the park

It’s important to understand what you’re getting in to. Just enrolling in the course isn’t enough. You’ve got to be ready to do the work yourself. You must invest time in your business – likely much more than at a 9-to-5 job. According to Guy, “What I lack in talent, I compensate with my willingness to grind it out. That's the secret of my life.”

2. Un-learnable

Sure, an innate endowment of leadership skills will help, but genetics will only take you so far. The true success stories are the ones who maintain a willingness to learn. In this course, you’ll discover entrepreneurship from A to Z, starting with Launching and Pitching, moving on to Fundraising and Team Building, and concluding with Marketing and Evangelizing.

3. A crap shoot

Entrepreneurship is less like gambling and more like calculated maneuvers taken after a careful assessment of risks. You can learn to build the clarity required to make those moves with confidence. Listen at the feet of giants who’ve been there before and have come out on top.

Guy has 30 years of hard-earned wisdom to back up his advice. With his know-how, you can go deeper and get real-life training:

Sit in on an actual live pitch by an aspiring entrepreneur, and catch Guy’s (uncensored) feedback.

Listen in on real world examples, and get the benefit of Guy’s anecdotal advice gleaned while he was working for technology giants like Apple and Google.

Uncover Guy’s answers to his social media audience’s burning questions, like “When do you know you have a winning idea?” and “How do you stay positive during the lows and stay calm during the highs?”

Entrepreneurship is not for people who shy away from decision-making. So stop waiting for your big break, and make the choice to learn from the best. Get Guy’s course today for a special low-price only for Entrepreneur.com readers.

