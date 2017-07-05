My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Women Entrepreneurs

20 Wonder Woman Traits of Female Entrepreneurs

How are female entrepreneurs the wonder women of industry disruption and innovation? Let me count the ways…
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Leadership Futurist and Gender Equity Advocate
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I loved the movie Wonder Woman so much that I saw it twice, and I know that before it leaves theatres, I will see it again. With the potential to be included in the top 10 comic book movies of all time, it turns out I’m not the only one with whom this movie strikes a chord.

I have spent almost 20 years being a change agent while working alongside and studying the women who disrupted the status quo in order to make the world a better place. I have met corporate executives, serial and first-time entrepreneurs, angel and venture capital investors, and individual contributors with the heart, soul, talent, intelligence, skill and capacity to make their marks on the world. Each demonstrates that entrepreneurship is not a job title held exclusively by high-growth startup founders. Entrepreneurship is a state of mind.

Diana Prince, also known as Wonder Woman, exhibits several traits held by women brave enough to disrupt the status quo. Women just like you. Here are 20 ways you employ your Wonder Woman strength to disrupt the wrongs that ail the world, industry, and even our daily lives. If I sound like I am gushing over you, I am. You deserve it. Now, settle in and enjoy the compliments, ladies.  You’ve earned it. 

1) You use your energy to make the world a better place.

2) You know that you have to change your mind in order to change the world.

3) You aren’t afraid to go first.

4) You believe in the power of love.

5) You value relationships over transactions.

6) You jump into action when things get tough.

7) You see every barrier as a strategy waiting to happen.

8) You know every decision can’t be made linearly.

9) You have the competence to embrace the unknown. 

10) You build muscle memory every day of the week.

11) You always find your tribe.

12) You work hard to build a solid foundation that fuels you.

13) You don’t let the expectation of others define you.

14) You never wait for permission to do the right thing.

15) You are not afraid to be vulnerable.

16) You are authentic when you lead and when you follow.

17) You embrace that people are perfectly imperfect.

18) You stay focused even when the world is blowing up around you.

19) You use empathy to understand yourself and the people around you.

20) You understand that progress is always better than waiting for perfection.

Whether you are a startup founder, a corporate employee or executive, or a leader in government, your community or a nonprofit, you are my entrepreneur super hero. I dedicate this post, and every post that follows, to you.

Over the next few months, I will break down each of the 20 traits that enable every female entrepreneur to act like Wonder Women every day. Each post will share digestible and helpful research and examples of women just like you. The article will go beyond informative and inspirational and delve into the pragmatic, including questions and suggestions that will help you enhance your inner Wonder Woman every day.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

3 Ways the 'Oprah Effect' Is Timeless for Women Entrepreneurs of Every Background

Women Entrepreneurs

6 Inspiring Women Changing Tech and Business This New Year

3 Ways Women Can Close the Confidence Gap