Fiverr Introduces Service That Lets You Hire the Guy Behind F-ckJerry

The new platform is built for entrepreneurs and small-business owners looking to get help from vetted professionals.

June 27, 2017 2 min read

Fiverr, the freelancer marketplace originally built as a platform for people to do $5 jobs, is taking a big step toward growing itself into a network where entrepreneurs and small-business owners can find professional services.

The company, founded in 2010, today launched Fiverr Pro, which features professionals vetted by the company. These individuals include freelancers already on Fiverr, as well as more renowned individuals such as Elliot Tebele, the man behind the Instagram account @FuckJerry and founder of JerryMedia. Fiverr also announced it acquired Veed.Me, a video and animation marketplace with more than 3,500 videographers, in an undisclosed deal, with more acquisitions of other networks possibly on the horizon.

“As our marketplace has evolved, we’ve recognized the growing demand from entrepreneurs for bigger and more complex projects that sometimes need highly professional freelancers with years of experience," said Micha Kaufman, CEO of Fiverr, in the press release. "Through Fiverr Pro, we’re bringing professional freelancers an easy way to get work, while adding the high end, trusted talent entrepreneurs are struggling to tap into."

Fiverr Pro services are available in four categories: writing and translation, graphics and design, digital marketing and video and animation. The company says it plans to expand the service into other categories.

JerryMedia will offer customers on Fiverr services such as meme creation, Facebook ads, Instagram videos and other digital marketing services.

"We're an organization that's always thrived on creativity, and while we engage with tens of millions on a daily basis to spread that creativity, we were also looking for the right opportunity to do it on behalf of a broader audience of businesses in a scalable way," said Jonathan Horowitz, JerryMedia's head of business development, in a statement provided by Fiverr. "Working with Fiverr allows us to enable access to our team of world-class creatives in a way that's never existed, and we're excited to see how it evolves."