My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Warren Buffett

Check Out 14-Year-Old Warren Buffett's 1944 Tax Returns

By 14, the Oracle of Omaha was making a profit, investing his money and paying taxes.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Check Out 14-Year-Old Warren Buffett's 1944 Tax Returns
Image credit: CNBC | Getty Images
Warren Buffett
2 min read

Billionaire Warren Buffett’s success began at a young age. In fact, the financial genius has been making an income, investing money and paying taxes since the ripe age of 14-years-old.

Related: 21 Surprising Facts About Warren Buffett

Buffett’s road to becoming one of the richest people in the world started in 1944, when Buffett was a paperboy in Washington, D.C. How do we know this? The billionaire investor recently shared his 1944 tax returns to PBS NewsHour, revealing how he began building his $75 billion net worth while he was still in school.

The returns show that Buffett was raking in $592.50 in annual income, and declaring $228 in interest and dividend income. Overall, he was paying $7 dollars in taxes. Today, that means 14-year-old Buffett was making $8,221.18 in income, and his investments in today's dollars would be worth $3,163.59, according to Quartz.

Not only that, but the tax returns also demonstrate Buffett’s meticulous nature. The young Buffett was writing off all of his business-related expenses, including $10 for a watch repair and $35 of “Bicycle - Misc.”

Related: Warren Buffett's 3 Top Pieces of Advice for Entrepreneurs

While his tax returns today, which he released during the presidential elections, look nothing like those from 73 years ago, it’s intriguing to see how Buffett got his start -- take a look below.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Warren Buffett

How Rich Was Warren Buffett at Your Age?

Warren Buffett

6 Things We Learned About Warren Buffett From His Recent Shareholder Meeting

Warren Buffett

25 Surprising Facts About Warren Buffett