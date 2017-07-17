The Amazing Lesson of the Pope's No Complaining Sign

Look for solutions, not roadblocks

July 17, 2017 2 min read

If you’re visiting Pope Francis at his Vatican office, you’d best leave your complaints at the door.

Apparently, the 80-year-old leader of the Catholic Church doesn’t have time for whining, and has made his feelings eminently known thanks to a red and white sign (complete with the universal symbol for “no,” the circle with the backslash inside) hanging in entrance to his office.

“Vietato lamentarsi,” it reads, which translates to “forbidden to complain.”

Related: You Need These Skills to Succeed, Says Musk, Branson and Others

The rest of the sign reads as follows:

“Violators are subject to a syndrome of always feeling like a victim and the consequent reduction of your sense of humor and capacity to solve problems. The penalty is doubled if the violation takes place in the presence of children. To get the best out of yourself, concentrate on your potential and not on your limitations. Stop complaining and take steps to improve your life.”

If you find yourself faced with a problem, rather than getting mired in disappointment and only seeing the downside, you might want to take a page out of Pope Francis’s playbook. Look for the positives and potential solutions.

Innovation happens when you open yourself up to the possibilities, even if your current situation is less than ideal.