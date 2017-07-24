For $46, You Can Dress Just Like Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg is known for sporting a simple gray T-shirt, which looks like it was purchased at any generic clothing store. However, it turns out that the daily attire of Facebook’s co-founder and CEO is more particular than you think.
In fact, Zuck doesn’t just wear any plain gray T-shirt. He specially orders his from Italian designer Brunello Cucinelli and pays anywhere from $300 to $400 for each.
But if you want to sport a similar tee, don’t worry, you don’t have to drop hundreds of dollars. Thanks to European company Vresh Clothing, you can buy a replica Zuckerberg gray tee for only $46. By studying the fabric, color and length of Zuck’s designer shirt, Vresh and its CEO Klaus Buchroithner created a version that’s “as close to the original as possible.”
It’s made of “100 percent mercerized cotton” and comes in “zucker-grey tones.” And like Zuck’s designer T-shirt, the new Vresh version is also made in Italy. However, here’s the twist: All profits made from the $46 replicas go to the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.
To purchase your replica Zuckerberg tee, just head to www.zuckerbergshirt.com/
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
