Mark Zuckerberg

For $46, You Can Dress Just Like Mark Zuckerberg

Italian retail company Vresh Clothing recently released a replica of the gray T-shirt regularly seen on Facebook's CEO.
For $46, You Can Dress Just Like Mark Zuckerberg
Image credit: zuckerbergshirt.com
  • ---Shares

Mark Zuckerberg is known for sporting a simple gray T-shirt, which looks like it was purchased at any generic clothing store. However, it turns out that the daily attire of Facebook’s co-founder and CEO is more particular than you think.

Related: 20 Weird Things You Didn't Know About Mark Zuckerberg

In fact, Zuck doesn’t just wear any plain gray T-shirt. He specially orders his from Italian designer Brunello Cucinelli and pays anywhere from $300 to $400 for each.

But if you want to sport a similar tee, don’t worry, you don’t have to drop hundreds of dollars. Thanks to European company Vresh Clothing, you can buy a replica Zuckerberg gray tee for only $46. By studying the fabric, color and length of Zuck’s designer shirt, Vresh and its CEO Klaus Buchroithner created a version that’s “as close to the original as possible.”

Related: Mark Zuckerberg Reveals the 5 Strategies That Helped Facebook Grow at an Insane Rate

It’s made of “100 percent mercerized cotton” and comes in “zucker-grey tones.” And like Zuck’s designer T-shirt, the new Vresh version is also made in Italy. However, here’s the twist: All profits made from the $46 replicas go to the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

To purchase your replica Zuckerberg tee, just head to www.zuckerbergshirt.com/

Rose Leadem

Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc. 

Mark Zuckerberg Clothing Lifestyle Retail
Edition: July 2017

Get the Magazine

Limited-Time Offer: 1 Year Print + Digital Edition and 2 Gifts only $9.99
Subscribe Now
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...
OK

This website uses cookies to allow us to see how our website and related online services are being used. By continuing to use this website, you consent to our cookie collection. More information about how we collect cookies is found here.

Stay Informed. Be Inspired.

Receive customized news, stories and solutions direct to your inbox.