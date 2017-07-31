How to Get Real Results (and Sales!) From Facebook Ads

On our latest episode of 'Tough Love Tuesday,' advertising rockstar Amanda Bond will talk live about tricks for closing your next big sale using Facebook Ads.

When it comes to reaching new customers to buy your products or services, Facebook -- and its 2 billion monthly users -- can’t be ignored.

That said, Facebook ads can be intimidating and costly. And if you’re a side hustler, you likely can’t drive results since you don’t have the money or time to understand the nitty-gritty of online advertising.

“Too often, people are just cranking money into ad spend, without thinking that it will result in sales,” says Amanda Bond, founder of The Ad Strategist. “A business needs to have a sales process that works, meaning turning attention into customers in a repeatable way.”

In fact, Bond doesn’t want entrepreneurs to spend a single cent on Facebook ads, at least not until they have a solid plan in place.

After overseeing hundreds of millions of Facebook ad impressions, Bond has discovered strategies that give businesses the most bang for their buck. That experience helped her to create “The StrADegy System,” a special customer journey that’s augmented by Facebook ads.

In a Facebook Live, Bond will share her hard-won experience with side hustlers, including myself, on how to use Facebook ads to find the right customers and get them to buy your product. Specifically, she'll:

Explain how to build a repeatable sales system (and why you need one)

Describe the four ways to find your perfect customer: pixels, emails, video views and page engagement

Share her unique “StrADegy” method to get more sales by connecting, committing and closing

