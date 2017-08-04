7 Core Characteristics Successful Immigrants Have in Common That All Entrepreneurs Need

Can you imagine leaving your home, risking it all for the promise of a better life in a new country? It's no accident that immigrants represent a significant percentage of new businesses in the U.S. They're eager to build their own version of the American dream. Founder and chairman of Buffini & Company and author of The Emigrant Edge: How to Make it Big in America, Brian Buffini, shares seven core characteristics that successful immigrants have in common. Learn how you can apply these traits to achieve prosperity.
- [00:00:00] American Dream Instills Entrepreneurial Edge
- [00:05:57] Gratitude vs. Entitlement Breeds Success
- [00:11:30] Personal Growth: Develop Your Most Valuable Asset
- [00:18:20] The Law of Harvest: Reap What You Sow
- [00:26:47] Achieve Long-term Wealth With Compound Interest
- [00:33:21] Know Your History, Shape Your Future
Related: The Struggles of Success: Managing Growth and Finding Balance
Discover more about segments and guests below . . .
[00:00:00] American Dream Instills Entrepreneurial Edge
According to a Harvard Institute of Politics survey, 48 percent of millennials believe the American dream is dead. Outraged by this statistic, founder and chairman of Buffini & Company, Brian Buffini, created a modern guidebook to thriving in the U.S. The Emigrant Edge: How to Make it Big in America distills seven intrinsic traits immigrants possess which give them an edge in contemporary business. (Psst, you don't have to be a foreigner to use these habits to your advantage).
[00:05:57] Gratitude vs. Entitlement Breeds Success
From bold investing strategies to a voracious appetite for learning, immigrants exhibit hallmark characteristics and work ethic. Buffini gets granular on one such quality, a deep appreciation for a prosperous life in the land of the free. To underscore this point, Buffini tells a story about the life and death of WWII refugee, Peter Petrasek. Petrasek and his wife Joan made the press wire after bestowing the U.S. Department of the Treasury with their entire life-savings: $847,215.57. Hear this tremendous tale of gratitude now.
[00:11:30] Personal Growth: Develop Your Most Valuable Asset
When moving to a foreign country, willingness to master new skills and a different culture comes with the territory for immigrants. This eagerness to learn is an integral stepping stone to affluence, according to Buffini. To prosper, you must embrace America's rich tradition of personal growth and development beyond formal education. When coupled with a do-whatever-it-takes attitude, you're sure to catapult ahead of the competition. Are you ready to roll up your sleeves and get to work?
[00:18:20] The Law of Harvest: Reap What You Sow
See ya later, get rich quick schemes! It may take decades of sacrifice, hard work and discipline to become an "overnight" success story. It's going to be challenging and you'll often need to forgo unnecessary indulgences, but delaying gratification in the short term will yield greater rewards. Buffini explains why Thomas Edison, B.B. King and the humble bamboo farmer should be your next business mentors.
[00:26:47] Achieve Long-term Wealth With Compound Interest
Do you feel comfortable monetarily? Take warning: Complacency is the No. 1 threat to building fortune. We discuss the glory of compound interest, risk management and long-haul investing with Buffini. Discover how you can tap into a bolder investment strategy, today.
[00:33:21] Know Your History, Shape Your Future
Our actions have a ripple effect. Just as you influence others, your ancestors have helped shape your life. If you're searching for a dose of motivation and inspiration, look no further than your family tree. Buffini urges listeners to trace their genealogy back to a generation of immigrants. Remembering where you come from, Buffini says, will ignite the entrepreneurial spirit within you. Are you ready to stoke the fire of your career?
Entrepreneur Radio, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business through practical advice and thought-provoking interviews. Tune in live on Saturdays 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and Sundays 10 a.m. EST/7 a.m. PST and listen to weekly episodes on demand on Entrepreneur.com.
Alan Taylor
Alan Taylor is an award winning radio and television host and a 30-plus year broadcast professional. As a founder of Benchmark Entertainment in 1995, Taylor pioneered the business of creating radio shows as an exten...
Read more