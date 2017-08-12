How to Win an Argument, According to Science (Infographic)

Whether you’re right or wrong, winning an argument can be a challenge. Luckily, with a few simple tricks, you can learn how to debate like a pro.
For starters, rather than coming off aggressively, start a conversation. Having a two-way discussion will show the other person that you’re open to hearing their ideas, and in turn, they’ll likely be eager to hear yours. You should also always let them speak first and ask them open-ended questions.
Next, mirror your opponent and mimic the way they are positioned. Be sure not to make it too obvious, but if you see them sitting cross-legged, then do the same. According to research, people are more likely to believe someone who is positioned the same way as them. Of course, always make direct eye contact, and once they’re finished speaking, repeat some of the most important points they were trying to make so you know that you fully understand their point of view.
Now it’s your turn. When it comes to making your case, make sure you have all of your facts straight, use evidence such as studies to support your argument, end your questions with affirmative questions such as “right?” and “wouldn’t you?” and of course, never raise your voice.
To learn how you can always win an argument, check out SavingSpot’s infographic below.
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
