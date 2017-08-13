Infographics

How to Market Your App So It Finds Worldwide Success (Infographic)

You should be thinking about how you can reach people from all corners of the globe.
How to Market Your App So It Finds Worldwide Success (Infographic)
Image credit: Pinkypills | Getty Images
  • ---Shares
Free Webinar | August 16th

Find out how to optimize your website to give your customers experiences that will have the biggest ROI for your business. Register Now »

With the abundance of apps available today, it’s important to reach and appeal to as many people as you can, so you should be thinking about how you can reach people from all corners of the world.

Related: 3 Essentials for Marketing Your Mobile App

To begin marketing your app to different places around the globe, start by pinpointing which countries you want to target. These countries should have high smartphone usage, and you need to make sure that your app would provide them with something they don’t already have.

A big obstacle of going international with your app is localization. That means adapting your app to specific languages and cultures of your target countries. You’ll also have to discover the most popular app stores in every country, and make sure you can get into their networks.

Related: 6 Tips for Expanding Your Business Internationally

To learn how you can successfully market your app internationally, check out Translate By Human’s infographic below.

Rose Leadem

Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc. 

Marketing Mobile Apps Infographics
Edition: July 2017

Get the Magazine

Limited-Time Offer: 1 Year Print + Digital Edition and 2 Gifts only $9.99
Subscribe Now
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...
OK

This website uses cookies to allow us to see how our website and related online services are being used. By continuing to use this website, you consent to our cookie collection. More information about how we collect cookies is found here.

Stay Informed. Be Inspired.

Receive customized news, stories and solutions direct to your inbox.