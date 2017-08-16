Are You a 'Fierce Female' in Business? These 5 Podcasts Are for You.

As so many of our t-shirts attest, the future is female, and nowhere is this more apparent than in the boardroom. Women-owned businesses were projected to make up 39 percent of all U.S. businesses this year, according to The Business Journals.

What does this future look like? Think Jordana Kier and Alexandra Friedman, co-founders of Lola, the tampons and liners company, who changed women’s relationships with their periods, or Jade Raymond, the gaming powerhouse programmer behind Assassin's Creed, and founder of Electronic Arts’ Motive Studios.

Despite advances like theirs, the gender gap persists, of course, as something every woman in the workforce must contend with -- and change. Whether they're writing code for a business, or launching one, women should be doing their part to see themselves reflected in the voices making up news and entertainment.

They should be making the effort to inspire other women and connect with leaders.

Podcasts are one way to do that. Those in the curated list below feature a range of women’s experiences, from running a business to predicting the future of chatbots (The podcasts, except for That's So Retrograve and 2 Dope Queens, are clients at our podcast platform, Acast.)

Taken as a whole, these podcasts offer a lot of what any woman needs to know to be a fierce female entrepreneur:

"Stuff Mom Never Told You"

Co-hosts Emilie Aries and Bridget Todd keep it real with a research-driven rundown of the ever-evolving challenges facing women today and throughout history; because, if you think the glass ceiling is a thing of the past, you are severely mistaken.

In fact, most women, unfortunately, encounter gender inequality at some point in their careers; Stuff Mom Never Told You is the podcast that will help you navigate that situation when it happens. Aries and Todd offer insight for every woman who is “in it” right now, trying to navigate the murky waters of issues ranging from ambition versus marriage and family, to the often-distorted version of feminism presented in the media.

"That’s So Retrograde"

Hosts Elizabeth Kott and Stephanie Simbari are two badass female entrepreneurs in their own right (Kott is founder of the wildly successful ecommerce startup, Closet Rich, and Simbari has made a name herself as a comedian, actress and writer). The focus of their show is holistic wellness. But even if that’s not your bag, it’s worth tuning in to That's So Retrograde just to hear the experiences the founders had in getting to where they are, as well as the remarks of a guest roster packed full with other inspirational women with strong, empowering voices.

"2 Dope Queens"

Phoebe Robinson (Broad City) and Jessica Williams (The Daily Show) are The 2 Dope Queens, BFFs who host a live comedy show of the same name in Brooklyn.

Robinson and Williams, along with their favorite comedians (see: Fred Armisen, Tig Notaro, manys others) offer stories about sex, romance, race, hair journeys, life in New York and more. What makes this podcast stand out, besides its star-studded guest lineup and ensuing hilarity, is the unapologetic fearlessness with which its hosts tackle sensitive or traditionally “unladylike” topics.

"The Women in Tech Show"

The gender gap in computer science is only getting worse, and female programmers earn a staggering 30 percent less than their male counterparts. These facts make The Women in Tech Show all the more important for creating an empowering community for those who are often the only woman or one of just a few women in their departments or companies.

Hosted by Edaena Salinas, a tech, code and software engineer at Microsoft, this podcast isn’t afraid to get down in the weeds during Salinas's technical interviews with prominent women in tech, who also discuss their shared experiences, challenges and ways to navigate their male-dominated field.

"Spirit of 608: Fashion, Entrepreneurship, Sustainability + Tech"

As any entrepreneur will attest, launching a business is no easy feat. Spirit of 608, hosted by Lorraine Sanders, is -- according to its self-description -- “hell-bent on elevating women in FEST (fashion, entrepreneurship, sustainability and tech)” by helping women entrepreneurs in the FEST space launch their brands and get the word out about their work.

Each episode features interviews with women entrepreneurs in the trenches -- at the crossroads of tech, wellness, sustainability, lifestyle and fashion -- as they share their stories and experiences with one another and with listeners.