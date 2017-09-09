My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Business Cards

Why You Still Need Business Cards

The traditional work habit is still alive.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why You Still Need Business Cards
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Personal Branding Blog

Business cards may seem old fashioned especially for Generation Y and Z. However, it is still essential to actually carry a business card because it provides an easy way of letting other people get in touch with you and is more personal compared to a digital contact exchange. Therefore, it looks like business cards will not go anywhere in the near future and every business professional need to have one so keep reading below and find out the other reasons of having a business card.

Related: What Your Profile Picture Says About You

Business cards make you memorable.

When you meet someone in a networking event or in a meeting, exchanging your business cards helps the other person match your face with your name. Also, when you hand out your business card, you are giving them a reason to follow up with you and a call to action. In this way, they can call or email you back or at least friend you on LinkedIn.

Business cards make you look more professional.

Having a business card looks much more professional than writing your information on a piece of paper because it shows that you actually took the time to print out a card with your information on it. In addition, think of an event where everyone has business cards and is exchanging their cards and you don’t have one. Unfortunately, this will separate you from others in a bad way.

Related: 9 Questions to Ask Before Sending Your Resume

Business cards are great for showing your personal brand.

You can be an entrepreneur or you can work for someone else, it doesn’t matter. You still can personalize and show your own style in your business card. Also, if you want to differentiate your business cards from others and don’t want to have a boring paper business card, you can use Metal Business Cards. In metalbusinesscards.com, you can choose different styles for your business card from stainless steel to gold metal cards and the good news is you don’t need to pay a ton of money for this. Having a metal business card is actually very affordable.

Related: How to Work When You Don't Feel Like It

Business cards make it easier and faster to exchange information.

Digital devices and smart phones may be everywhere but unfortunately, they don’t make exchanging information any faster. Not every digital device is compatible with each other and this makes it a struggle to exchange information digitally. Also, some people still do not prefer to use smart phones or even if they use, they may not know how to exchange information digitally through their phone so carrying a business card with you can be a big help in these kinds of situations.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Business Cards

Why You Still Need Business Cards

Business Cards

The Hidden Power of the Business Card

Business Cards

9 Apps That Make Certain Nobody Ever Again Loses Your Paper Business Card