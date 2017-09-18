Side Hustlers: This Step-by-Step Guide Will Get You From Your Big Idea to Your First Sale

Side hustle expert Chris Guillebeau will advise you live on Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. ET.

September 18, 2017 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Editor’s Note: In "Tough Love Tuesday," we connect side-hustling entrepreneurs with support, resources and advice from top experts. Sign up to our email newsletter to be notified about our Tuesday Facebook Lives and check back to our side hustle topic page for more helpful tips.

For any side hustler, focus is key. You can’t risk pursuing the wrong strategy – and wasting precious time and money.

Side-hustling pro Chris Guillebeau knows this challenge well. He’s a New York Times bestselling author and host of the extremely popular podcast Side Hustle School. His latest book, Side Hustle: From Idea to Income in 27 Days, was just released.

Related: Not Getting Results With Your Facebook Ads? Here is Everything You Are Doing Wrong.

For years, Guillebeau has offered advice to side hustlers – everything from idea generation to getting sales and finding customers. Doing so has helped Guillebeau create a successful business while also enjoying life. (He has traveled to 193 countries in the world). And now he wants to help you find success.

In a Facebook Live, Guillebeau will provide advice to side hustlers, including myself, on how to take your idea and turn it into a product that sells.

Related: Side Hustle Secret: Here's How to Get Your First 5,000 Email Subscribers



Specifically, he'll show us how to:

Go from idea to offer by focusing on the promise, pitch and price. Use the $10 experiment to see if there is interest in your product. Start selling right now and stand out from the competition.

He’ll also share what most side hustlers get wrong when it comes to starting their business and what they should keep their eyes on.

Related: How 'Hustle-Mode' Is Trapping Thousands of Entrepreneurs

Tune in on Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. ET for the Facebook Live. Wanted to be reminded? Go to our Facebook page for the reminder.

This episode is the second episode in our second season of "Tough Love Tuesday." For seven weeks, our experts will focus on side hustlers, providing support, resources and actionable advice, all in real time.

Related: One of These 3 Things Is Holding Your Business Back From Tremendous Growth