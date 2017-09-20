How to Pitch Apps to Small Businesses

The answer is simple, you are not pitching a mobile app, you are pitching business growth delivered through mobile.

Stop selling apps. I know this sounds weird coming from an app company, but here’s the deal: Stop selling apps and start selling mobile solutions for business growth.

Whether you have been selling apps for years, or have only recently joined the mobile revolution, the question that keeps coming back is “How do I pitch an app to a small business?”

This is where the problem lies. Convincing a small business to adopt a new piece of technology is going to be a lot harder than convincing them to adopt a solution that will grow their business.

Small business owners often shut down when they hear the word “app” being pitched. They, understandably, think there is no money or time to invest in an app -- especially if they don’t even have any other online presence set up yet. Small businesses might see apps as just a gimmicky addition to their marketing portfolio.

But here’s the thing: an app might actually be the one thing that can help the business significantly grow. Why? Because an app is not just a mobile application; an app is a complete mobile marketing solution. When executed correctly, a small business will see a significant increase in revenue and customer engagement. Ultimately, this tool won’t be an extra expense, it will save the business a lot of money. How? An app, or mobile solution, can rethink a small business’ social presence, local presence and mobile presence, as well as turn its best customers into marketers.

This is what you should be pitching to your prospective small business clients.

Become a mobile marketing expert

As a result, you will need to shift your perspective on how to pitch mobile apps. First off, when you sell apps, you aren’t really a salesman. You are a mobile marketing expert who can help a small business grow with a tailored mobile solution. You are essentially an advisor to small businesses, redefining the way your client thinks about the customer experience, customer loyalty, customer advocacy and business presence -- things that go far beyond the smartphones. Taking on this role will allow your small business clients to understand the benefits of a mobile app in the grand scheme of things, as well as the real value you can add.

Focus on ends over means

As a mobile expert, you know that mobile technology is consistently and constantly advancing. This allows small businesses to leverage mobile marketing in many different ways. One of the newest mobile channels for business is the Progressive Web App. Progressive Web Apps can be seen as the next generation of Native Mobile Apps. While these developments are interesting for anyone in the mobile industry, we must not get bogged down by the specs of the different mobile channels. Because small businesses don’t care about the technology behind the scenes.

A mobile solution can come in many different forms, like native mobile apps, progressive mobile apps, mobile websites and so on. However, it isn’t about the channel with which these mobile benefits are delivered, it is about the results -- i.e. business growth.

For instance, if you go out to buy a car, it probably won’t matter to you what kind of engine powers the car (unless you are a car enthusiast or a mechanic). Instead, you will care about the car’s ability to complete the job, bringing you from A to B.

This same principle holds for a mobile solution for small businesses. If a small business wants to increase their revenue, build a loyal customer base or improve its operations, it will not matter what kind of technology powers that growth. Instead, they will care about the results that it brings. So whether the solution is delivered through a progressive web app or a native mobile app, it comes down to the results.

So, how do you pitch apps to a small business? The answer is simple, you are not pitching a mobile app, you are pitching business growth delivered through mobile. “An app” does not show small businesses what’s in it for them, “a solution” does. Do not waste your time trying to convince prospective clients of the legitimacy of certain technology -- the what -- instead, focus on how it will help them succeed.