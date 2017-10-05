My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Is Your Boss a Bully? New Research Says There's a Surprising Reason Why.

There's a reason why some bosses are abusive.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Is Your Boss a Bully? New Research Says There's a Surprising Reason Why.
Image credit: Shutterstock
2 min read

Need a quick mental boost? Be a jerk. At least, that’s what one group of researchers has discovered.

According to a recent study published in the Academy of Management Journal, when bosses bully or belittle their employees, they experience short-lived benefits such as improved well-being and replenished energy.

Related: The 6 Most Familiar 'Bad Boss' Types and What to Do About Them

While research has repeatedly revealed the repercussions of abusive supervision, some bosses continue to act like jerks. So, there must be some benefits from abusive actions. To understand what these benefits are, researchers studied and collected data from employees and managers in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, education and service, in both China and the U.S.

Turns out, managers who bullied and took out their frustrations on workers experienced a “sense of recovery” because their abusive actions replenished their mental energy and resources. When managers -- or people, in general -- hold in their feelings and suppress certain behaviors, it takes a lot of mental energy, which leads to “mental fatigue,” says Russell Johnson, an associate professor at Michigan State University who co-authored the study, in a summary of the findings.

Related: Do You Have a Bad Boss? Here's What to Look For. (Infographic)

To the contrary, when bosses act on impulse, bullying and belittling employees, they save the mental energy they would have otherwise used to suppress their aggravation. However, don’t let this fool you: This mental recovery period won’t last long. According to the study, the benefits last for a week -- or less -- and that kind of behavior can have some serious side effects in the long-run.

“Although abuse may be helpful and even mentally restorative for supervisors in the short-term, over the long haul it will come back to haunt them,” Johnson says. Abusive behavior can put a company and its culture at risk, potentially resulting in decreased trust, support and productivity from employees. It may even lead employees to quit.

Related: How Successful People Overcome Toxic Bosses

Rather than taking your frustrations out on your employees, the researchers suggest that supervisors minimize their workloads and take breaks regularly to cool down. They also advise communicating more with employees as a healthy, social outlet for negative emotions.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Quitting a Job

15 Tips for Quitting Your Job in 3 Months

Entrepreneurship

3 Lessons a Toxic Client Taught Me About Entrepreneurship

Bad Bosses

The 6 Most Familiar 'Bad Boss' Types and What to Do About Them