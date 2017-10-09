You're Failing If Your Marketing Strategy Is Slamming Other Entrepreneurs

If the quality of your offerings is good, you won't be tempted to even mention anyone else.

There's a growing trend that's not new but made more visible thanks to social media. It can be a social media post, an ad, a blog post or video. What we're seeing more and more are entrepreneurs slamming other entrepreneurs. It can be the way certain entrepreneurs -- maybe competition -- goes about marketing or how they deliver their services, but these in-your-face marketing strategies are designed to point out the flaws in others to make the entrepreneur pointing fingers look better and more trustworthy.

There's a discussion to be had about when it's someone's responsibility to should speak up. If you purchased a product or service from an entrepreneur and it was a scam, that's one thing. At that point, you might feel an obligation to warn others from getting scammed. If you haven't purchased anything from an entrepreneur and don't know anything about the behind-the-scenes of what they offer, your marketing shouldn't include slamming that entrepreneur to make what you do look better.

The reality is that most people who purchase products and services won't do anything with them. Those same people will keep buying different programs and services from all kinds of entrepreneurs hoping for the "one thing" that will bring them success. They're looking for the easy road and some get-rich-quick training because they're unwilling to put in the work. If someone buys a decent program or service and doesn't do anything with it, that's one them, not the entrepreneur who's working hard to make an honest living.

Everyone reading this is doing what's necessary to build a business that creates financial security and leads to a life of freedom. Some have it easier than others. Yes, there are many scam artists online, but there are just as many honest entrepreneurs. With 3.5 billion people logging onto the Internet every day, there's more than enough business for all of us.

Partnering, or at least having mutual respect, helps build successful businesses. More than that, what you offer and sell should be so good that you don't need to even think about mentioning what another entrepreneur is doing. Here are four principles of marketing to help entrepreneurs build their business without dragging down anyone else.

Great products and services speak for themselves.

At the end of the day, a good product or service will ways stand out. Business starts with a good idea turned into a great product or service. Bad ones also stand out and it won't take long for people to know the truth. When what you offer is so good, it won't take much convincing or bashing others for a customer to see the value. Work harder on making what you do better and the best form of marketing will kick in: word of mouth.

Focus on your benefits.

People want to know what's in it for them. They want to know what they'll get when they invest their time and money in you and what you offer. Yes, highlighting the shortcomings in what others offer will work for a while, but the benefits are what makes a buying decision. In your marketing efforts, focus on how the benefits of how what you offer will help the potential customer in some way. Make it clear that if your products and services aren't the right fit for a potential customer, they should not buy. Let them do business with someone that's a better fit for their needs. Everyone wins in that scenario.

Use today's tools and technology to reach your audience.

Marketing and advertising have never been easier or this cheap. The cost of ads and how to deliver marketing material are a huge advantage for us as entrepreneurs today. We have tools, technology, and access that enable us to reach those who are best suited for what we offer. All of this makes it possible to market your business without slamming other entrepreneurs as a strategy.

Stay focused on your journey.

For you to make progress and reach your highest business goals, you have to stay focused on your entrepreneurial journey. Each of us is on a different path. When we put our focus on someone else's path, we lose momentum on ours. What's makes sense for another entrepreneur doesn't for you. It's smart to do market research and have an idea about what others in your specific industry are doing, but that shouldn't be how you spend an extended amount of your time. Your time should be spent on the plans and strategies that make the most sense for your business.

You don't have to slam or even mention anyone else to stand out. Let the quality of your products and services speak for themselves.